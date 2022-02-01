Skyline Champion FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+92.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $498.8M (+32.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SKY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.