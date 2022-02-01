Globe Life Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.