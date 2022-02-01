Regal Rexnord Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETRegal Rexnord Corporation (RRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+53.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.