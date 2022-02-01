Suncor Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022
- Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.75 (+933.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$9.33B (+41.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SU has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +13.19% on Oct. 28, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Oct. 27 post market.
- In January, a press release from the company addressed the previously reported fatality occurring at base plant on Jan. 6; separately the company flagged a series of operational missteps that drove annual production to miss the low end of guidance.
- In December 2021, Suncor had released its 2022 production and capital budgets.
- In January, it was reported that Suncor was seeking buyers for its Norway oil and gas assets.