Hot Stocks: FUN jumps on merger report; NYT buys Wordle; SANM, HLIT move on earnings news

M&A headlines and earnings reports provided the main fuel for trading in Tuesday's midday action. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) rallied on reports that it has received a merger offer from fellow theme-park operator SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS).

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) also rose in the wake of M&A news. The stock, which is waiting on an earnings report this week, gained ground after it announced the acquisition of Wordle.

On the earnings front, Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) climbed following the release of strong financial figures. The announcement of a quarterly report had the opposite impact on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), which fell on guidance included with its results.

Gainers

Cedar Fair (FUN) led a rally in theme park stocks amid reports that SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) has made a $3.4B takeover bid for the Ohio-based amusement park operator. According to Bloomberg, SEAS has offered $60 per unit for FUN and the two parties are working on a potential deal.

Bolstered by the prospect of a merger, FUN jumped nearly 10% in pre-market trading, while SEAS posted a 6% advance. Fellow amusement park operator Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) also rallied, rising about 5% on the news.

In another M&A headline, New York Times (NYT) got a boost ahead of its quarterly report thanks to a high-profile purchase. The newspaper publisher announced that it is acquiring popular online word game Wordle for a purchase price the company characterized as being in the "low seven figures."

NYT advanced 5% in intraday action following the announcement. The company is scheduled to release its quarterly results on Wednesday, with earnings expected to slide from last year, despite a nearly 14% projected rise in revenues.

Elsewhere, the release of quarterly results sparked a rally in Sanmina (SANM). Shares rose 4% after the company beat expectations with both its top and bottom lines. The company also gave a forecast for the current quarter that includes upside potential to analysts' expectations.

Decliner

Harmonic (HLIT) lost ground following the release of its quarterly update. The company beat expectations with results from its latest quarter but gave a disappointing forecast.

For 2022, HLIT predicted non-GAAP EPS of $0.26-$0.40, below the $0.49 projected by market analysts. Weighed down by the weak projection, the stock plunged nearly 14% in intraday action.

