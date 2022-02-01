Cedar Fairs confirms it will review buyout offer from SeaWorld

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS).

The company says its board of directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the theme park operator and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders are advised that they do not need to take any action at this time.

The sector was pushed into the spotlight earlier today when Bloomberg broke the FUN-SEAS merger development. Cedar Fair turned down a $70 per share deal from Six Flags back in 2019 a few months before the pandemic turned the lights off on the sector.

Shares of Cedar Fair (FUN) rose 10.26% on Tuesday to $54.98 vs. the reported SeaWorld offer at $0 per share.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) gained 4.32% to $62.05 vs. the 52-week trading range of $30.55 to $70.48.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shot up 4.58% to $41.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $34.96 to $51.75.

