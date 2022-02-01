Metromile announces stockholder approval for Lemonade merger agreement

Feb. 01, 2022

alinghiblue/iStock via Getty Images

  • Metromile (MILE +5.7%) announced that at the Special Meeting of Stockholders the company's stockholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement entered into with Lemonade (LMND +6.0%) for acquiring Metromile in an all-stock transaction.
  • The deal was initially announced in November 2021.
  • The merger proposal was supported by at least 95.9% of the votes cast which represents ~63.6% of the shares issued and outstanding as of business close on Dec.28.
  • Transaction is expected to be completed during the second calendar quarter of 2022.
