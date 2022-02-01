Oceaneering (OII +7.7%) and Helix Energy Solutions (HLX +10.1%) spring to three-month highs after Piper Sandler upgrades both oil services names (I, II) to Overweight from Neutral and raises respective price targets to $21 and $5.60 from $17 and $4.50, saying the stocks have enjoyed limited participation so far in the sector rally.

Piper's Ian Macpherson says Oceaneering was "the standout strong performer last year among the otherwise lagging deepwater [small-to-midcap] group, and this was achieved on the back of consistent upside earnings delivery, [and] has held its value in absolute dollar terms better than its immediate peer group through the pandemic period."

Apart from a significantly higher oil price backdrop now from two years ago, the analyst notes that Oceaneering also has cut its net debt by roughly half, and Subsea Robotics continues to drive ~50% of total company EBITDA, and the fundamentals there look positive, evidencing the company's resilient ~60% market share in drill-support ROVs.

Helix "has banked commendable counter-cyclical free cash flow which has completely eliminated the company's net debt balance as of last quarter, and underlying fundamentals for a looming earnings recovery of some consequence look increasingly promising," Macpherson writes.

While the timing and scope of Helix's earnings inflection may take a bit longer to materialize, the analyst expects "the low capital intensity of the business to enable sustained high rates of free cash conversion through 2022-23."

Helix Energy is a steady offering, with a "robust balance sheet and a relatively safe debt-to-equity ratio," Badsha Chowdhury writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.