Pfizer adds former Roche executive William Pao as new Chief Development Officer
Feb. 01, 2022 1:05 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)RHHBYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the appointment of Dr. William Pao as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer effective March 22. He will replace Rod MacKenzie, who is retiring after a 35-year stint at the pharma giant.
- Dr. Pao most recently served as the Head of Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) at Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Following the appointment, he will become a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team and directly report to CEO Albert Bourla.
- As the chief development officer, Dr. Pao will lead the company’s Global Product Development organization, which is responsible for clinical development and regulatory work related to Pfizer’s (PFE) pipeline and marketed products.
- A Harvard graduate, Dr. Pao served as an academic before joining Roche with a dual role as the Director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology at Vanderbilt University and Director of Personalized Cancer Medicine at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.
