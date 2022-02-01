Manulife Financial announces normal course issuer bid
Feb. 01, 2022 1:09 PM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Manulife Financial (MFC +0.5%) has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for normal course issuer bid permitting the purchase for cancellation of up to 97M of its common shares, representing ~5% of Manulife's issued and outstanding common shares.
- As at Jan. 31, 2022, Manulife had 1.94B common shares issued and outstanding.
- Under the NCIB, Manulife may purchase up to ~1.64M of its common shares on the TSX, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 6.57M common shares on the TSX.