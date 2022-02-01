Manulife Financial announces normal course issuer bid

Feb. 01, 2022 1:09 PM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Manulife Financial (MFC +0.5%) has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for normal course issuer bid permitting the purchase for cancellation of up to 97M of its common shares, representing ~5% of Manulife's issued and outstanding common shares.
  • As at Jan. 31, 2022, Manulife had 1.94B common shares issued and outstanding.
  • Under the NCIB, Manulife may purchase up to ~1.64M of its common shares on the TSX, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume of 6.57M common shares on the TSX.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.