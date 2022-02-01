T-Mobile US Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-76.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.06B (+3.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, TMUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +5.30% on Nov. 3, the day after it reported its Q3 results on Nov. 2 post market.
  • The company raised 2021 guidance and lifted its outlook for new subscribers in the last quarter.
  • In January, T-Mobile posted preliminary customer figures for Q4 that topped expectations.
  • T-Mobile also signed a long-term 5G tower agreement with Crown Castle International.
  • In the same month, T-Mobile acquired rideshare advertising network Octopus Interactive.
  • BofA named 2022 picks for communications infrastructure.
  • In November 2021, FCC's mid-band 5G auction was completed with ~$22B in bids from wireless rivals.
  • In the same month it was reported that T-Mobile would pay $19.5M to settle a Federal Communications Commission investigation into compliance with the FCC's 911 rules.
