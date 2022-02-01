Qorvo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.
- The company's stock declined -13.28% on Nov. 4, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Nov. 3 post-market. The company had said that it expects Q3 revenue to be between $1.09B and $1.12B; while non-GAAP EPS of $2.75.
- In November 2021, Qorvo acquired New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide.