Qorvo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETQorvo, Inc. (QRVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Qorvo headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (-10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+0.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, QRVO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -13.28% on Nov. 4, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Nov. 3 post-market. The company had said that it expects Q3 revenue to be between $1.09B and $1.12B; while non-GAAP EPS of $2.75.
  • In November 2021, Qorvo acquired New Jersey-based United Silicon Carbide.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.