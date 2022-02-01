Wall Street banks led the return to the office during the summer of 2020, but subsequent waves of the virus and variants required some adjustments to their plans.

With the emergence of the even more contagious Omicron variant in November, many of the banks encouraged their staff to work remotely through the holidays into January.

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.6%) was among the first megabanks to bring its U.S.-based staff back to the office on Tuesday, Reuters reports. Jefferies (JEF -0.3%) returned to the office on Monday.

New York is still among the cities with the lowest office occupancy rate (23.3%) as of Jan. 26, according to Kastle Systems Back to Work Barometer; only San Francisco (19.7%) and San Jose (23.2%) metro areas have lower occupancy rates.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) expects staff to return on a rotational basis this month, a spokesman told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.7%) is urging employees to get back to the office this month, while Citigroup (C +1.4%) will require New York City area employees to work from the office at least twice a week.

Bank of America (BAC +1.2%) employees started returning to the office last week in U.S. regions where COVID cases started to drop.

So far, Citi (NYSE:C) is the only bank requiring its staff to be vaccinated or face losing their job unless they have an exemption. Almost all staff have fulfilled that requirement, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

In mid-January, Goldman (NYSE:GS) had delayed its plans to bring employees back to the office by two weeks as the Omicron variant spread.