IBM acquires Sentaca, terms not disclosed
Feb. 01, 2022 IBM
- IBM (IBM +0.6%) has acquired Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider.
- The acquisition will accelerate IBM's hybrid cloud consulting business, adding critical skills to help communications service providers and media giants modernize on multiple cloud platforms, innovate, and transform their businesses.
- Sentaca's domain expertise, assets and client relationships will help IBM meet industry demand and strengthen its position as a prime systems integrator for the emerging network and 5G market.
- This acquisition closed on Jan. 31, 2022 and financial details were not disclosed.