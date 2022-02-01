Marathon Petroleum Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:07 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+159.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.48B (+73.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.