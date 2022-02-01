Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2.4% as Morgan Stanley reiterates its bullish stance after processing the stock's heavy Q4 pullback.

"Technical aspects" have weighed on the shares, the firm says - the stock rallied 15% in a couple of days after Q3 earnings in October, and is down some 30% since (see chart here).

Unique elements to its business, though, suggest the company could both accelerate user growth and expand gross margin this year, analyst Benjamin Swinburne and team write.

The current price is underestimating several factors, the firm says, including the size of the global audio market; Spotify's ability to hold the leading share there; to grow gross profits by 20%-plus each year; and to turn that scale and share into "substantial" earnings power.

Why is growth selling off? Rising rates are driving down long-duration assets; there's concern over an ongoing pandemic hangover for businesses that surged on pull-forward in 2020; and there's a broad macro view that decelerating fundamental growth isn't priced into the market. But Spotify is now at EV/sale about 30% below its average as a public company, it should see engagement tailwinds from a reopening economy (including more touring music) and on the macro front, Spotify has a meaningful tailwind from foreign exchange given a big U.S. revenue base.

As for the Neil Young/Joe Rogan debate/controversy, it's "clearly not a positive for shares," but it's "not the first of its kind on a major audio platform and likely will not be the last."

The firm's lowered its price target to $300, which still points to 49% upside from today's boosted price.