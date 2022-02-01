Howmet Aerospace Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:08 PM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.