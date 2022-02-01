Boston Scientific Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:10 PM ETBoston Scientific Corporation (BSX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+91.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.