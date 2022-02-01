Pfizer/BioNTech said to be seeking FDA nod for COVID-19 shot in kids under five

Feb. 01, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) have begun submitting the data to the U.S. regulators seeking the authorization for the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged six months to four years, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The partners in COVID-19 vaccine development are said to be seeking the FDA’s emergency-use authorization for the shot as a two-dose regimen. However, it is expected that a three-dose regimen could become the standard, eventually. Pfizer (PFE) was not immediately available for comments. The White House refused to comment.
  • On Monday, The Washington Post reported that the U.S. regulators are likely to authorize the Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for the age group by the end of this month.
