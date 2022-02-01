D. R. Horton Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:12 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.72B (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.