Johnson Controls International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:13 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+23.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.79B (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.