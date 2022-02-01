Will Qualcomm's new deals, launches and improving smartphone demand boost FQ1 Earnings?
Feb. 01, 2022 2:14 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (+38.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.43B (+26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QCOM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- During the quarter, Qualcomm launched its latest 5G mobile platform - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; also launched the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform for gamers to enjoy their favorite games on the go.
- The quarter highlighted the BMW agreement for bringing the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform.
- Qualcomm CEO recently said that the growth of digital components within vehicles has tightened the relationship between automakers and computer chip providers, a trend that will benefit QCOM over the long term.
- In early January, Qualcomm and Microsoft introduced customized Snapdragon augmented reality chips, powering future AR glasses within Microsoft’s ecosystems.
- With a Buy rating, SA Contributor Sandis Weil recently wrote, "Qualcomm: Ready For SaaS Proliferation"
- "We see an improvement in smartphone demand in 2021 after declining 5% in 2020 due to Covid-19. We also see 5G adding greater dollar content and supporting industry-wide handset volume growth. Qualcomm leadership in cellular technologies (3G/4G/5G) puts the company in a favorable position to maintain leading market share," said Joseph Moore, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, as cited by FX Empire.
- In past 6-months trading, the stock has gained 17.3% and it is trading closer to its 52-week high levels.
- SA Author's and Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy; Quant rating stands at Strong Buy. Factor Grades for Quant rating are below: