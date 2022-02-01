Invitation Homes briefly almost went positive amid CNBC mention, Keybanc initiation
Feb. 01, 2022
- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) earlier pared some losses after a CNBC commentator pitched the shares.
- CNBC commentator Josh Brown recommended the singe-family home rental company as a potential dividend play.
- Earlier, Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt initiate Invitation Homes (INVH) with an overweight rating and $46 price target (9% upside).
- "We view the company’s acquisition strategy favorably as the overlay of its central infrastructure for operations and investment management allows for scale efficiencies and superior market knowledge," Wurschmidt wrote in a note.
- Wurschmidt initiated INVH competitor American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with a sector weight rating.
- INVH is expected to report Q4 results on Feb. 14.
- Last month, Elizabeth Warren pointed to Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent on rent hikes.