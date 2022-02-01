AFLAC Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.23B (-11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.