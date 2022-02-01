MetLife Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETMetLife, Inc. (MET)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-28.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.67B (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MET has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.