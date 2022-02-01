OPEC technical committee - cuts oversupply forecast, likely to stick to 400kb/d pace

Feb. 01, 2022 2:20 PM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • The OPEC joint technical committee met today, ahead of the ministerial meeting tomorrow, to discuss oil-market fundamentals; the group sees the 2022 surplus at 1.3mb/d on average, versus the prior forecast of 1.4mb/d, according the Reuters (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • The International Energy Agency, US Department of Energy, and OPEC all forecast substantial oil surpluses in 2022, though forecasters at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley see deficits.
  • Despite a note from Goldman this morning indicating that the Cartel could increase production quotas by 800kb/d at tomorrow's meeting, sources close to the group indicate that OPEC+ is likely to stick to its 400kb/d monthly pace.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.