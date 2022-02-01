Spotify Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 2:25 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.98B (+37.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Earlier in the day, Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish stance after processing the Spotify's heavy Q4 pullback.
- "Technical aspects" have weighed on the shares, the firm says - the stock rallied 15% in a couple of days after Q3 earnings in October, and is down some 30% since (see chart here).
- The recent reports have highlighted Spotify move of shutting down its podcast arm with some employees reassigned while others including studio head Gina Delvac to let go.
- Also Read: Joe Rogan trouble? Spotify tries to find middle ground by adding COVID advisory
- "Spotify's valuation of 3.0x forward sales is reasonable both on a historical basis and in comparison to Netflix, which is their most direct valuation comparable," writes author Jordan Martenstyn on Seeking Alpha.
- Wall Street analysts' rating is Buy on stock, same as Seeking Alpha authors, while Quant rating is Hold.