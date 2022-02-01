BuzzFeed stock gains for 4th day in a row
Feb. 01, 2022 3:09 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of Buzzfeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) jumped 10%, continuing a four-day winning streak for the digital media company whose shares have cratered since going public through a SPAC deal late last year.
- Buzzfeed shares have plunged more than 30% since going public in early December through a de-spacing transaction. While there appeared to be no news to account for the stock jump today, Axios earlier reported that BuzzFeed has limited hiring to only critical positions
- BuzzFeed (BZFD) began its Wall Street career in early December after going public through a SPAC transaction with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. BuzzFeed got off to a tough start as the BZFD transaction suffered 94% redemptions. This left the company with about $16M in cash from the deal, rather than the $287.5M that was originally available.
- Buzzfeed short interest is 2.9%.
- Last month, BuzzFeed names Christian Baesler as COO.