BuzzFeed stock gains for 4th day in a row

Feb. 01, 2022 3:09 PM ETBuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Digital Media Company BuzzFeed"s New York Headquarters

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Shares of Buzzfeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) jumped 10%, continuing a four-day winning streak for the digital media company whose shares have cratered since going public through a SPAC deal late last year.
  • Buzzfeed shares have plunged more than 30% since going public in early December through a de-spacing transaction. While there appeared to be no news to account for the stock jump today, Axios earlier reported that BuzzFeed has limited hiring to only critical positions
  • BuzzFeed (BZFD) began its Wall Street career in early December after going public through a SPAC transaction with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. BuzzFeed got off to a tough start as the BZFD transaction suffered 94% redemptions. This left the company with about $16M in cash from the deal, rather than the $287.5M that was originally available.
  • Buzzfeed short interest is 2.9%.
  • Last month, BuzzFeed names Christian Baesler as COO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.