Subaru of America sales decline 4.8% in January
Feb. 01, 2022 2:55 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY), FUJHFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY -1.3%) reported a decline of 4.8% Y/Y in January sales to 44,158 vehicles due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues industry-wide.
- On sequential basis, it compares with sales volume of 51,146 units as reported for December.
- Models in the spotlight: Outback sales down 10.7% Y/Y to 10,527; Crosstrek down 8.7% to 9,527 units; Ascent sales increased 15.3% to 5,470; Forester up 2.45% to 13,531; and Impreza rose 6.1% to 2,939 units.
- "Despite supply challenges, the Subaru retailer network continues to achieve record-setting efficiency levels," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales.
