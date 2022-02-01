Ionis Pharma suffers double downgrade at BofA on lack of notable catalysts

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -1.7%) is trading lower after Bank of America downgraded the RNA therapeutics company to Underperform from Buy following Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) decision to discontinue the development of vupanorsen for certain cardiovascular indications.
  • The analysts led by Jason M. Gerberry are concerned over the value-creating potential of the company for the next 12 months due to a lack of “high impact catalysts.” The price target lowered to $30 from $40 per share implies a downside of ~6% to the last close.
  • While Spinraza/net cash accounts for about half of its current valuation, the team notes that Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) continues to indicate about $2B value for its remaining programs even as multiple setbacks over the past 12 months have hurt the de-risking potential of its mid-stage assets.
  • The company anticipates a mid-2022 readout from the Phase 3 trial for eplontersen in TTR polyneuropathy. However, a positive outcome is already priced in, the analysts argue, noting that even though the polyneuropathy market — being small and challenging — has limited upside opportunity.
  • Over the past 12 months, Ionis (IONS) has underperformed the broader market, as shown in this graph.
