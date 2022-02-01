Albemarle (ALB +1.3%) and Livent (LTHM +0.5%) edge higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with respective $263 and $30 price targets, expecting that higher lithium prices will lift the companies' earnings.

Shares of Albemarle and Livent have dropped sharply from November highs even as "the underlying market has improved materially, with lithium prices rallying anywhere between 12% and 110% depending on the benchmark," according to BofA's Matthew DeYoe.

With strong demand growth, DeYoe sees the lithium market remaining tight even when accounting for "possible" projects - with a 50-50 probability of actual development - ensuring that producers will be hard pressed to keep the market sufficiently supplied.

However, DeYoe cautions investors that the companies will disclose their resource data for the first time in coming weeks, "which could reveal a much different value proposition for shares."

Prices for the battery metal spiked to start the year, with supplies facing a series of near-term risks that threaten deeper shortages.