Sellas, Merck complete enrollment in GPS-Keytruda combo phase 1/2 trial in ovarian cancer

  • Sellas Life Sciences (SLS +0.9%) completed enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial of its lead asset galinpepimut-S (GPS) in combination with Merck’s (MRK +0.1%) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in second or third line Wilms Tumor-1 (WT1)(+) relapsed or refractory metastatic ovarian cancer.
  • The total expected enrolled and evaluable number of patients is 17.
  • The company said data from 15 patients will be examined by mid-2022, with final data analysis for all evaluable patients expected by the end of 2022.
  • Sellas and Merck will jointly perform applicable analyses of the study.
