Sellas, Merck complete enrollment in GPS-Keytruda combo phase 1/2 trial in ovarian cancer
Feb. 01, 2022 3:03 PM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)MRKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sellas Life Sciences (SLS +0.9%) completed enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial of its lead asset galinpepimut-S (GPS) in combination with Merck’s (MRK +0.1%) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in second or third line Wilms Tumor-1 (WT1)(+) relapsed or refractory metastatic ovarian cancer.
- The total expected enrolled and evaluable number of patients is 17.
- The company said data from 15 patients will be examined by mid-2022, with final data analysis for all evaluable patients expected by the end of 2022.
- Sellas and Merck will jointly perform applicable analyses of the study.