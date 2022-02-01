Futuris Company acquires Cadan Technologies
Feb. 01, 2022 3:05 PM ETFuturis Company (FTRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Human Capital Management company, Futuris Company (OTCPK:FTRS) acquires Cadan Technologies.
- Cadan Technologies offers a variety of technology services which include technology lifecycle management, IT staffing, cloud solutions, data storage, data security & remote access, and web services.
- “With the recent changes we’ve seen in the world of IT and our ability to adapt, Cadan Technologies was looking to grow our business through acquisition or merger. Futuris Company provided us the means to achieve our goals and now we have a family of like companies and leadership to make this possible. Our management and staff are excited to be a part of the Futuris family and look forward to the next phase of this journey,” said Daniel Rogers, CEO.