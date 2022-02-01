Exxon after the call -- value over volume strategy paying off

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) faced no shortage of criticism throughout the pandemic-driven energy market downturn, with many analysts and investors calling for the Company to cut its dividend and reduce investments. Despite nearly record low returns in every business segment during the pandemic, Exxon leaned on its balance sheet to invest through the cycle. A strategy that is paying off, as evidenced by strong results and a strong conference call today:

Buyback - given where the company stands from a balance sheet perspective and given the favorable operating environment, the share buyback program is likely to be completed closer to the early end of the 12-24 month guidance range.

Production - here CEO Woods indicated the market should focus on value over volume; absolute volumes are likely to be flat year-over-year in 2022, though the profitability will improve, as Guyana, Permian and Brazil production make up a larger share of the upstream mix.

Shale - of note for oil-price commentators, Permian production grew 25% in 2021, and CEO Woods sees another 25% increase in volume from the basin in 2022.

LNG - near record volumes out of PNG are seen as sustainable, having been achieved through engineering optimization; the tight LNG market and volatile price environment had relatively little impact on Q4 results.

Tax - US Cash taxes are unlikely to change in the coming few years, though legislation like the proposed Build Back Better plan could have a negative impact on Exxon's existing NOL position.

Exxon is on the front foot moving into 2022. The results this quarter were exceptional, and the conference call delivered a clear message about value over volume. Unlike supermajor Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon side-stepped LNG-linked uptime and accounting headwinds. Additionally Exxon was able to point to a continued tax shield in the US, where Chevron flagged diminishing NOL pools leading to higher tax payments. With net debt back to pre-covid levels, the market's focus will shift to shareholder returns and the low-carbon strategy at Exxon's capital markets day next month.