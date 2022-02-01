Nutrien (NTR +4.3%) could increase production by as much as 29% in the coming years, depending on any sanctions facing rival producers in Russia and Belarus, interim CEO Ken Seitz told Reuters.

Nutrien could restart up to 4M metric tons of idled annual capacity in Saskatchewan as it assesses the long-term outlook for sanctions against competitors, Seitz said.

"If these are short-lived events, we don't want to spend all kinds of money staffing and opening up ground, [but] if this is going to be a longer-term problem for the market... we will absolutely step into that void," Seitz said in the interview, which Reuters said was his first since becoming CEO in January.

As a first step, Nutrien could raise output by 700K-1M tons in this year's H2 at low expense, Seitz said; the company currently produces nearly 14M tons, or 19% of global sales.

Global operational capacity exceeds demand by more than 10M metric tons this year, according to BMO Capital Markets.

Nutrien and other fertilizer names are rising sharply Tuesday as prices for several retail fertilizers continue to hit all-time highs and Lithuania's government stops Belarus from exporting potash through its ports.