AcelRx announces data on pain drug sufentanil sublingual for use in awake plastic surgery

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX +3.9%) announced real-world data for sufentanil sublingual tablet (SST) for pain management in patients undergoing awake plastic surgery showing a rapid recovery time and minimal side effects.

The company's drug Dsuvia (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg, known as Dzuveo in Europe, is indicated for the management of acute pain.

The company said the article, "Awake Plastic Surgery Procedures: The Use of a Sufentanil Sublingual Tablet to Improve Patient Experience" was authored by Hisham Seify, a paid consultant for AcelRx but was not compensated for this study.

The company said 31 patients were enrolled, and the most common procedures were liposuction, facelift and blepharoplasty.

The company said all 31 patients completed the procedures successfully without disruption from inadequate analgesia.

No additional analgesics (aside from SST and local anesthetic infiltration) were provided intraoperatively or in the post anesthesia care unit (PACU) for pain.

Patient vital signs were stable. Three patients experienced nausea, only one of which required treatment with oral ondansetron 4 mg in the PACU.

"The results from this study illustrate how administering a single dose of SST 30 minutes prior to awake plastic surgery procedures can provide effective pain management with a low rate of adverse events, especially no excessive sedation or impairment of cognitive function in the PACU that would delay discharge," said Seify.