Symbridge Capital gets FINRA approval for broker-dealer alternative asset system
Feb. 01, 2022 3:49 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- FiINRA granted membership approval to Symbridge Capital LLC for its broker-dealer that will operate as an alternative trading system facilitating trading in digital asset securities, which will have ownership information tracked using blockchain technology.
- Symbridge Capital, scheduled to launch in coming months, will initially offer such capabilities as operating an issuance platform for the private placement of securities and facilitating secondary trading in a range of digital securities.
- The company is building a securities issuance and trading ecosystem for institutional clients and professional traders that will offer access to to a number of digital asset securities, ranging from traditional privately offered securities to investment trust structures, leveraging blockchain technology, Symbridge Capital CEO and CCO Sean Bowden said.
- The company is a subsidiary of Symbridge Holdings, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm focused on serving institutional and accredited investors.
- In January, Gemini Galactic Markets received FINRA approval to operate a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can operate as an alternative trading system.