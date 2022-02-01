Neogen launches K-Blue Luminescent substrate
Feb. 01, 2022 3:54 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Neogen (NEOG -0.3%) said it has added a new chemiluminescent substrate as part of the K-Blue product line.
- The company said K-Blue Luminescent is a two-component, luminol-based substrate that offers high sensitivity. The new formula is optimized to emit maximum light at 430 nanometers, supporting detection at either high or low HRP (horseradish peroxidase) concentrations.
- The company noted that the substrate also demonstrates good long-term stability.
- "We can now offer our customers a one-stop-shop for all their substrate needs, backed by the quality, support, and dedication that is expected from NEOGEN," said Emilie Stanley, sales director at Neogen.