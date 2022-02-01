Neogen launches K-Blue Luminescent substrate

Feb. 01, 2022 3:54 PM ETNeogen Corporation (NEOG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Neogen (NEOG -0.3%) said it has added a new chemiluminescent substrate as part of the K-Blue product line.
  • The company said K-Blue Luminescent is a two-component, luminol-based substrate that offers high sensitivity. The new formula is optimized to emit maximum light at 430 nanometers, supporting detection at either high or low HRP (horseradish peroxidase) concentrations.
  • The company noted that the substrate also demonstrates good long-term stability.
  • "We can now offer our customers a one-stop-shop for all their substrate needs, backed by the quality, support, and dedication that is expected from NEOGEN," said Emilie Stanley, sales director at Neogen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.