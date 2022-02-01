Stock in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has risen 5.1% today (though well off session highs) after its premarket release of preliminary figures for the fourth quarter, including revenues that topped expectations.

AMC's junk bonds rose Tuesday as well to sit among the high-yield market's biggest gainers.

Neutral analysts were among the first to laud the positive report. It was a "huge beat," Benchmark's Mike Hickey said, adding fuel to the viewpoint that the American box office can bounce back from a painful COVID-19 pandemic.

B. Riley's Eric Wold is also positive on box office improving in the spring and summer. He adds that operating cash generated (of $216.5 million) also bodes well for the company's planned debt refinancing.

The current cash balance offers "multiple opportunities to improve the company’s outlook—both in the core exhibition operations and through the expansion into new arenas," Wold says. He's Neutral with a price target of $16 (vs. current price of $16.89).

The news was good for cinema-stock peers as well: Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF -3.8%); Cinemark (CNK +4.0%); (IMAX +7.7%); Marcus (MCS +2.7%); Reading International (RDI +0.7%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF +2.6%); National CineMedia (NCMI +4.5%).