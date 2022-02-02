Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares have been hit hard since the streaming platform provider released a mixed earnings report last fall, but have the shares fallen low enough to make them a buy?

The Roku sell-off began last summer and picked up speed after the company released a Q3 earnings report that showed supply chain problems were negatively impacting sales of its flagship player and Roku smart TVs, which in turn, were slowing active user growth.

Since then, Roku has reported mixed news. In early January it announced that market data showed the Roku OS was the No.1 selling operating system for smart TVs in the US. But later that month it revealed that the general manager for its platform business, which accounts for the bulk of its revenue, was leaving the company.

While the broader market has trended lower since the first of the year, Roku shares have been slammed. The stock has tumbled 28% since the beginning of January. In comparison, the S&P 500 has fallen 5% year-to-date.

Wall Street analysts still rate Roku a buy, on average. Of the 26 analysts tracked by SA over the past 90s day, 18 rated Roku a strong buy, four a buy, two a hold and two a strong sell. SA authors, on average, also rated the stock a buy.

SA’s Quant rating, meanwhile, is a hold. While the company received an A+ for growth, it got a C+ for profitability and a D- for momentum and valuation.

In a note released in late December, BofA Securities analysts said that while the company was facing some near-term headwinds, they remained positive about its long-term outlook. The firm also maintained its buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Equities analysts, however, were not so sure. In a note released in early January, the firm said it expected the number of active users to slow and didn’t see major TV makers outsourcing their operating systems to Roku. The firm initiated coverage with an underweight rating and price target of $136.

SA contributors tend to be more positive. In recently published column, The Abstract Investor said they believe Roku’s revenue growth lies in expanding the amount of revenue per user rather than in increasing the number of active users.