Gilead Sciences Non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 beats by $0.26, revenue of $7.24B beats by $600M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:05 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Gilead Sciences press release (NASDAQ:GILD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 beats by $0.26.
  • EPS Results Reflect $1.25 Billion Charge for a Legal Settlement & $625 Million Arcus Opt-In Charge
  • Revenue of $7.24B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $600M.
  • Shares -2.5%.
  • Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 19% for Full Year 2021 & 22% for Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Gilead is providing full-year 2022 guidance below:

    • Total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion.
    • Total product sales, excluding Veklury, between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.
    • Total Veklury sales of approximately $2.0 billion, primarily reflecting the recent surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and our expectations for a step-down in hospitalization rates over the remainder of 2022.
    • Earnings per share between $4.70 and $5.20.
    • Non-GAAP earnings per share between $6.20 and $6.70.
