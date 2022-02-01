Tenable Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $149.02M beats by $4.47M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Tenable Holdings press release (NASDAQ:TENB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $149.02M (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.47M.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $152.0 million to $154.0 million vs,. consensus of $147.97 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $10.0 million to $11.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $5.2 million to $6.2 million, assuming interest expense of $3.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $1.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.06
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.