Tenable Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $149.02M beats by $4.47M
Feb. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tenable Holdings press release (NASDAQ:TENB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $149.02M (+26.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.47M.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $152.0 million to $154.0 million vs,. consensus of $147.97 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $10.0 million to $11.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $5.2 million to $6.2 million, assuming interest expense of $3.5 million and a provision for income taxes of $1.3 million.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.05 vs. consensus of $0.06