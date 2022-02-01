Tenable agrees to acquire Cymptom; terms undisclosed

Feb. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) has agreed to acquire Cymptom, a specialist in attack path management.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in Q122.
  • Founded in 2019, Cymptom enables organizations to continuously test and evaluate threats according to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the hacker’s attack perspective, without the use of agents or running simulated attacks.
  • Upon deal closing, Cymptom's agentless platform will be integrated into Tenable's threat and vulnerability data to provide an always-on view of every attack path. Attack path analysis will bring additional context and prioritization capabilities to Tenable's platform, with a unified view of assets and vulnerabilities.
  • TENB shares have dipped -0.62% AH after the company reported its Q4 financial results
