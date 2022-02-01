Zurn Water Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.11, revenue of $232.3M beats by $9.96M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETZurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Zurn Water Solutions press release (NYSE:ZWS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 beats by $0.11; GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.02.
  • Revenue of $232.3M (+23.4% Y/Y) beats by $9.96M.
  • "For the first quarter of 2022 we expect Zurn total sales to increase year over year by a high teens percentage, Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding corporate costs, to range between 24% and 24.5% and for our corporate expenses to approximate $7 million. We continue to expect double digit core growth for 2022 with robust Adjusted EBITDA margins and strong free cash flow," said CEO Todd A. Adams.
