Amcor GAAP EPS of $0.14 misses by $0.01, revenue of $3.1B misses by $220M
Feb. 01, 2022 4:16 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Amcor press release (NYSE:AMCR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.14 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $3.1B (-11.7% Y/Y) misses by $220M.
- FY 2022 Guidance Unchanged: Adjusted EPS growth of approximately 7% to 11% on a comparable constant currency basis, or approximately 79.0 to 81.0 cents per share on a reported basis assuming current exchange rates prevail through fiscal 2022.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $1.1 to $1.2 billion.
- Approximately $600 million (previously $400 million) of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases in fiscal 2022. The additional $200 million of share repurchases is not expected to benefit EPS growth until fiscal 2023 as there will be no material impact on the weighted average number of shares outstanding in fiscal 2022.