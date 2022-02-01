Levitee Labs appoints CEO; raises $1.5M via private offering of units
Feb. 01, 2022 4:17 PM ETLevitee Labs Inc. (LVTTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Levitee Labs (OTCPK:LVTTF) appointed Philip van den Berg as CEO and board member replacing Pouya Farmand who will be moving to the position of founder.
- Farmand will also be stepping down from the board.
- Philip van den Berg has been appointed as interim CEO Chief Executive Officer of Levitee Labs effectively immediately. Van den Berg is the Co-Founder and current CFO of Halo Labs and co-founder of Olympus Capital.
- The company also said it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 7.5M units at $0.20/unit for gross proceeds of $1.5M.
- Each warrant will be exercisable at 40 cents per share. The proceeds raised will be used for general working capital purposes, marketing, and investor relations activity.