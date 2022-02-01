Design Therapeutics names new medical chief
Feb. 01, 2022 4:17 PM ETDesign Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN)ALNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) announced the appointment of Jae Kim, M.D., as the company’s new Chief Medical Officer.
- Before joining Design (DSGN), Dr. Kim served as the chief medical officer at Avidity Biosciences, leading the advancement of its pipeline, including the start of a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for myotonic dystrophy type-1.
- Prior to that Dr. Kim was Clinical Research Head, Vice President of Clinical Development, and Chair of the Clinical Trial Review Board at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY).
- “I am thrilled to welcome Jae to Design, particularly as we prepare to embark on the important transition to a clinical-stage company and initiation of our Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with Friedreich ataxia,” remarked Design’s (DSGN) CEO João Siffert.
- Read more on the Design Therapeutics’s (DSGN) strong market debut last year.