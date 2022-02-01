PayPal Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $6.92B beats by $30M
Feb. 01, 2022
- PayPal press release (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $6.92B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Shares -6%.
- Total Payment Volume (TPV) of $339.5 billion, growing 23% on a spot and FX-neutral basis (NYSEARCA:FXN); net revenues of $6.9 billion, growing 13% on a spot and FXN basis.
- 9.8 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added, including 3.2 million from the acquisition of Paidy.
- FY’22 Guidance: Expect TPV to reach $1.5 trillion and revenue to surpass $29 billion.
- TPV expected to grow 19%-22% at currrent spot rates and 21%-23% on an FXN basis.
- Revenue expected to grow 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basis; excluding eBay, revenue expected to grow 19%-21%.
- GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $2.97-$3.15; non-GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $4.60-$4.75 vs. $5.26 consensus.
- 15 to 20 million NNAs expected to be added to PayPal’s platform in FY’22.