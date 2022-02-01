PayPal Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $6.92B beats by $30M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:18 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor21 Comments
  • PayPal press release (NASDAQ:PYPL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $6.92B (+13.1% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Shares -6%.
  • Total Payment Volume (TPV) of $339.5 billion, growing 23% on a spot and FX-neutral basis (NYSEARCA:FXN); net revenues of $6.9 billion, growing 13% on a spot and FXN basis.
  • 9.8 million Net New Active Accounts (NNAs) added, including 3.2 million from the acquisition of Paidy.
  • FY’22 Guidance: Expect TPV to reach $1.5 trillion and revenue to surpass $29 billion.
  • TPV expected to grow 19%-22% at currrent spot rates and 21%-23% on an FXN basis.
  • Revenue expected to grow 15%-17% on a spot and FXN basis; excluding eBay, revenue expected to grow 19%-21%.
  • GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $2.97-$3.15; non-GAAP EPS expected to be in the range of $4.60-$4.75 vs. $5.26 consensus.
  • 15 to 20 million NNAs expected to be added to PayPal’s platform in FY’22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.