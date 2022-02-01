Equity Residential FFO of $0.82 beats by $0.02, revenue of $645.13M beats by $12.02M

Feb. 01, 2022 4:19 PM ETEquity Residential (EQR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Equity Residential press release (NYSE:EQR): Q4 FFO of $0.82 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $645.13M (+5.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.02M.
  • Healthy demand drove a 105.9% increase in EPS, 4.1% increase in FFO per share and 7.9% increase in Normalized FFO per share during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.
  • The Company provided full year 2022 operating guidance that anticipates a 19.5%, 15.2%, and 15.4% increase in EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share, respectively, driven by expected total same store revenue growth of 9.0% at the midpoint.
