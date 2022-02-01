Advanced Micro Devices Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.16, revenue of $4.83B beats by $310M
Feb. 01, 2022 4:20 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Advanced Micro Devices press release (NASDAQ:AMD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $4.83B (+49.1% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- Shares +6.8%.
- For 1Q22, revenue to be approximately $5B, plus or minus $100M, an increase of approximately 45% Y/Y driven by growth across all businesses vs. consensus of $4.33B. non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 50.5% for the quarter.
- For FY2022, revenue to be approximately $21.5B, an increase of approximately 31% Y/Y driven by growth across all businesses vs. consensus of $19.26B. non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 51%.
“2021 was an outstanding year for AMD with record annual revenue and profitability,” said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. “Each of our businesses performed extremely well, with data center revenue doubling year-over-year driven by growing adoption of AMD EPYC processors across cloud and enterprise customers. We expect another year of significant growth in 2022 as we ramp our current portfolio and launch our next generation of PC, gaming and data center products.”